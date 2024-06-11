Gayle King Says Oprah Was Hospitalized Over Stomach Bug, Stuff 'Out of Both Ends'

Play video content CBS

Oprah Winfrey was MIA from CBS this week, despite previously being announced as a guest to plug a new book -- and the reason is simple ... she was pooping and barfing.

O's bestie Gayle King got a little TMI during "CBS Mornings" Tuesday -- where she and the other anchors were hosting author David Wroblewski ... who's got a new book out that Oprah trotted out as the latest addition to her famed book club.

Gayle explained Oprah's absence -- saying she'd caught a bad stomach bug that landed her in the hospital. Then, a bit more detail about how it was affecting her ... and it's gnarly.

She explained ... "She had some kind of stomach thing -- stomach flu -- stuff was coming out of both ends. I won't get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV, it was a very serious thing."

Oprah's on the mend, according to Gayle -- who hoped her BFF wasn't rattled she put her health news on blast. GK also said she hoped O wouldn't mind this info was out there. 😅

Thankfully, David was unfazed by Oprah's absence, as he happily promoted his new work, "Familiaris," on the morning program.

It also probably helps that O had already talked about his book on social media, with a pretty solid caption that highlighted how good of a read it is.