Middle School Coach Accused of Choking Student with Shirt on Video

A middle school coach in Michigan is out of a job and facing criminal charges after cops say he used a shirt to choke a student in the hallway ... which was apparently caught on video.

Surveillance footage from Ypsilanti Middle School purportedly shows a coach -- an adult man, mind you -- approaching a teenage student from behind as the kid walks down the hallway towards the door, before the guy wraps a rolled-up shirt around the student's neck.

It looks like the coach -- who has yet to be ID'd -- yanks back on the shirt and a struggle ensues ... all while the shirt tightens around the kid's neck. Ultimately, the teen breaks free and the man lets up as the kid walks away.

Now, the coach is facing charges -- assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation, plus assault and battery ... this per local prosecutors, who talked to ABC News.

According to the kid's parents, the coach ordered the teen to do pushups as a punishment for horsing around in the hallway ... but when the boy refused, citing an injured hand, they claim the coach went after him and did this.