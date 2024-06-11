Compton Pool Party Ends in Fatal Shooting, New Video Shows People Running

Play video content TMZ.com

A pool party in Compton ended in bullets flying and people running for their lives -- and TMZ has new video showing the chaos on the ground ... which ended with at least one death.

Check out this footage we obtained from a get-together on Friday in the L.A. neighborhood -- where a ton of folks were enjoying themselves and splashing around in the water, just in time for summer. Unfortunately, gunshots started to ring out when somebody opened fire.

Unclear what led up to the shooting, but the aftermath was tragic -- with at least one person left dead, and several others injured -- and now ... we can see how scared people were.

Take a look for yourself ... a couple young ladies recorded themselves fleeing the scene of the party once shots started to ring out -- but even as they were booking it, the gunfire continued ... which you can hear in the background as they hide and duck for cover.

Play video content TMZ.com

It's incredibly frightening, and you can see/hear that in these poor girls' voices. The saddest part is how happy everybody looked before things went south ... we got video of what the party looked like prior to all the violence.

Just like our video suggests ... it was a perfect summer day, and things were going just fine.

NEW: Surveillance video shows several people scrambling from a shooting at a pool party Friday evening in Compton, CA. One man died while 5 other people were injured. No arrests have been made and authorities haven’t released a possible motive. #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/AtrC9QRfdP — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) June 8, 2024 @MattSeedorff

In terms of where things stand now in the investigation -- law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... detectives are poring over a lot of different video clips that were taken before, during and after the shooting -- including surveillance footage that shows the aftermath as well.