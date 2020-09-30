Compton Man Charged for Ambushing, Shooting Sheriff's Deputies

Play video content Breaking News 9/12/20 @LASDHQ/Twitter

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who allegedly opened fire on 2 of its deputies during an ambush, and he's now been charged with attempted murder.

The District Attorney's Office charged Deonte Lee Murray with 2 counts of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer ... as well as possession of a firearm by a felon, carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Most of those charges stem from a separate September 1 incident where Murray allegedly shot a Compton citizen and stole his vehicle.

The 36-year-old suspect was found and arrested on September 15 ... 3 days after he allegedly walked up to Sheriff's deputies while they sat in their car outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Transit Center and fired at them.

Murray's expected to be arraigned Wednesday, and prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $6.15 million. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum life sentence in state prison.