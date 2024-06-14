Bay Area Jewelry Store Ransacked By Gang of 20 in Broad Daylight, Wild Video

Play video content

Surveillance footage of a group of 20 people shamelessly raiding a Bay Area jewelry store in broad daylight has been released -- with the chaos ending in a police chase and arrests.

Check out this wild clip -- the crew, decked out in full black ops gear, swarmed into PNG Jewelers in Sunnyvale, CA Wednesday with hammers and tools in hand ... and made quick work of the display cases, snatching up a hefty haul of bling before taking off.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) disclosed the suspects made a getaway in multiple vehicles before officers arrived. However, the responding officers lucked out -- they managed to spot 2 of the fleeing vehicles in the act.

The drivers of both vehicles played hardball -- with cops saying they refused to stop, which escalated into a full-blown police pursuit. Cops lost sight of one car, but they witnessed the suspects tossing stolen jewelry out of the other vehicle.

Eventually, the 5 suspects in the car hit the brakes and made a run for it across the freeway into a nearby industrial area. But, cops eventually caught up with them, and they were taken into custody.

Those captured have been booked into Santa Clara County Jail, facing a laundry list of charges including armed robbery, felony vehicle evasion, resisting arrest, burglary, and vandalism.