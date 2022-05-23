Jewelry Store Employees Fight Back Against Smash-and-Grab Thieves
5/23/2022 7:52 AM PT
A group of smash-and-grab thieves definitely got more than they bargained for when jewelry store employees decided they weren't going to give up their goods without a fight.
The whole thing went down at Princess Bride Diamonds in Huntington Beach, CA over the weekend. It's business as usual until 4 men in hoodies, covering their faces and armed with hammers charged into the building. One man was able to smash a jewelry case ... but then the employees leap into action.
A male employee comes sprinting to the front of the store, landing some serious haymakers. The female employees turn it on too, kicking, punching and even throwing a chair at the would-be-robbers.
The whole thing is pretty badass ... and the crooks take off without managing to steal any jewelry.
Princess Bride Diamonds let customers know they'll be closed for the next 4 days while they clean up the smashed glass and get their case restored.
It's currently unclear if any of the men were apprehended.