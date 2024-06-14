'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood's Missing Fiancé Called Police, Confirms He's OK

Amber Portwood's fiancé, Gary Wayt, is no longer MIA according to cops ... 'cause they confirm he's been located, safe and sound, TMZ has learned.

Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina tell us Gary -- who's been engaged to the "Teen Mom" star for the last few weeks -- made a call to the department from a restricted number Friday afternoon, assuring them he was perfectly fine and in good health.

To make sure Gary was indeed okay ... we're told police grilled him with some very specific questions, and he came back with equally specific answers. That sealed the deal for cops -- they're 100% confident this was Gary on the horn, and they closed the missing persons case.

Unclear where Gary was calling from -- but remember, we were told Thursday that he was supposedly spotted several thousand miles away in Weatherford, Oklahoma.

Witnesses claimed the person even introduced himself as Gary, and showed no signs of distress. With that said, the purported sighting was never 100% confirmed ... it was just reported to police.

Throughout the active investigation, authorities never suspected foul play or the possibility of suicide.

BCPD adds authorities have been in touch with Amber, who voiced her concerns about Gary online ... and she explained while they did have a discussion before she last saw him, "it was not a big blowout fight or anything like that."