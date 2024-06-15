Taco Bell Stolen Art Fetches Huge Bucks on Black Market

Tú quieres stolen art from Taco Bell?! Well, it just so happens there's some available on the black market ... for a hefty price tag.

Here's what's going on ... wall art commissioned for the fast food giant's image rebranding some 20 years ago was swiped from various locations over the years ... and now the heist pieces are popping up for sale online.

Mark Smith, the artist behind the dope designs, tells TMZ he's known for years that the art was stolen from stores ... but only recently has there been a hot resale market ... which includes one picture going for $10K on eBay!

Mark's created several popular campaigns for brands … such as Absolut Vodka, which he says was also wildly popular ... but nothing like the sudden fandom for his old Taco Bell work, he says, admiring the "guerilla" black market.

As for whether he found the situation frustrating -- his Absolut works were purchased from him by collectors, not ripped off and resold -- Mark says it's all good ... TB bought his original concept paintings along with the IP ... so he ain't missing out on any extra bucks.