Taco Bell Stolen Art Fetches Huge Bucks on Black Market

Taco Bell Yo Quiero Stolen Taco Art?!??

Tú quieres stolen art from Taco Bell?! Well, it just so happens there's some available on the black market ... for a hefty price tag.

Here's what's going on ... wall art commissioned for the fast food giant's image rebranding some 20 years ago was swiped from various locations over the years ... and now the heist pieces are popping up for sale online.

ebay painting auction
Mark Smith, the artist behind the dope designs, tells TMZ he's known for years that the art was stolen from stores ... but only recently has there been a hot resale market ... which includes one picture going for $10K on eBay!

Mark's created several popular campaigns for brands … such as Absolut Vodka, which he says was also wildly popular ... but nothing like the sudden fandom for his old Taco Bell work, he says, admiring the "guerilla" black market.

As for whether he found the situation frustrating -- his Absolut works were purchased from him by collectors, not ripped off and resold -- Mark says it's all good ... TB bought his original concept paintings along with the IP ... so he ain't missing out on any extra bucks.

The dude has not worked with TB since the campaign two decades ago ... but he wouldn't be shocked if the fast food joint somehow found a way to lean into the bizarre situation and create a social media marketing opportunity.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

