Beyoncé and Janet Jackson Cosign Tinashe's 1st Hit 'Nasty'

Tinashe's new career chapter is catching the attention of her idols ... both Beyoncé and Janet Jackson went out of their way to show love to her debut solo hit!!!

On Sunday, Tinashe herself couldn't believe her eyes witnessing footage from Janet's "Together Again" tour that remixed Tinashe's "Nasty" with her own 1986 classic track.

Of course, Miss Janet is the original "Nasty" girl -- her song was released nearly 7 years before Tinashe was even born!!!

JJ wasn't the only legend feeling the track ... Beyoncé posted an ad for her Cécred haircare that also rode the wave of Tinashe's breakout jam ... leaving her speechless!!!

Tinashe recently told TMZ Hip Hop she feels her former record label RCA has a similar reaction when it comes to the chart success of "Nasty."