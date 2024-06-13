Tinashe Rubs First Billboard Solo Hit In Former Label's Face

Got My 1st Solo Hit After Going Indie

Play video content TMZ.com

Tinashe is in virgin territory -- her new song "Nasty" is her first Billboard Hot 100 hit, and she's celebrating the accomplishment ... especially because she made it off her independent grind!!!

TMZ Hip Hop spoke with Tinashe Wednesday in between "Nasty" rehearsals at "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and the R&B singer was popping her ish.

.@Tinashe's "Nasty" debuts at No. 90 on this week's #Hot100.



It becomes her fourth career entry on the chart, and first since her featured appearance on @britneyspears' "Slumber Party" in 2016.



It's also her second career entry in a lead role, after "2 On" featuring @ScHoolboyQ… — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 10, 2024 @billboardcharts

Tinashe's been vocal in interviews about her uphill battle, career-wise, since leaving behind RCA's major label machine a couple years ago -- but she tells us it was her fans and hard work that got her on the charts as a solo act.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Fans definitely pushed the single harder than an A&R ... TikTok users dubbed the song onto a nerdy guy dancing and birthed a "Nasty Challenge" that spread like wildfire.

The success is no fluke either -- the track is expected to leap even more spots in the coming weeks, especially now that social media users are realizing that's Tinashe singing on their TikTok's 🤭.