Tinashe Granted 3-Year Restraining Order for Man Who Showed Up at Her Home

Tinashe's hoping she finally has some peace of mind in her years-long ordeal involving a man who's repeatedly shown up at her home -- the R&B star's been granted court-ordered protection for the next 3 years.

According to court documents, the judge just signed off on the restraining order against Ramon Oppikofer, and it will remain in effect until December 2026.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... Tinashe claimed she'd been bombarded with messages from Oppikoffer on IG since 2022, but says things escalated this year at her brother's Halloween party, where Oppikofer showed up, uninvited, and was allegedly lurking later in her neighborhood.

Tinashe claimed he later broke into her home before some of her peeps chased him away. We're told he was later arrested for trespassing, but then released on his own recognizance because of L.A.'s no-cash bail system.

However, the L.A. City Attorney has since charged Oppikofer with one misdemeanor count of trespassing.

