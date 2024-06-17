LaToya Tonodeo Raises Sexual Assault Awareness After Michael Rainey Jr. Incident

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Rainey Jr. is trying to get beyond the groping he suffered during an interview ... so says his "Power Book II: Ghost" costar LaToya Tonodeo, who also thinks the unsavory moment can be a teachable moment for EVERYONE!!!

LaToya caught up with TMZ Hip Hop at LAX, where she assured us MRJ was all good after seeing him on set again.

They're currently wrapping up the final season of their series, which is why MRJ went on "The Tylil Show" -- he was there to promote 'Power,' but instead, the host's sister appeared to grab Michael's private parts on camera.

LaToya echoed Michael's statements that sexual assault affects all genders of people and shouldn't be tolerated no matter what.

50 Cent also walked back his initial reaction to the live stream debacle -- which he originally called no big deal -- and LaToya tells us working with him has been a life-changing experience.