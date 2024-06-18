Denzel Washington Wanted to Protect Whitney Houston On Film Set

Denzel Washington is reminiscing about his days working with Whitney Houston -- saying he saw past her tough exterior and felt a deep need to cushion her from life's harsh blows.

At the African Black Film Festival, host Chaz Ebert echoed Denzel's observation about the late star's vulnerability on the set of the 1996 comedy, "The Preacher's Wife." Denzel, surprised his need to protect Whitney was obvious for all to see, asked, "You really got that?"

As Chaz confirmed it was, Denzel nodded knowingly, "Well, of course" -- adding, "I always felt like I wanted to protect her. You know? She wanted to be so tough, but she really wasn't. That's all. Okay."

Whitney didn't just light up the screen -- she forged powerful connections with the movie's other costars, including Courtney B. Vance.