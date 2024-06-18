Female Cop Fights Off Muggers, Shoots One Of Them: Video

Play video content X/@CanalQuilmes

A plainclothes female police officer showed some real chutzpah on the mean streets of Argentina ... she turned the tables on two motorcycle thieves and shot one of them before they could rob her!

Check out this crazy video that captured the entire violent encounter, which went down last Wednesday in Buenos Aires, according to Argentinian news outlet Carlos Paz VIVO!

The footage kicks off with the female officer dressed in regular clothes as she walks down a sidewalk.

Suddenly, two men roll up on a motorcycle and one jumps off the back, approaching the woman to steal from her while apparently oblivious that she's a cop armed with a GUN!

But he finds out soon enough because she pulls out her service weapon from her pocket and starts firing at him as she falls backwards to the ground.

Carlos Paz VIVO! said the mugger was shot and injured as he ran away from the officer, who got to her feet and briefly gave chase. The motorcycle driver also took off.

But, the suspects were reportedly arrested after they showed up at a hospital so the wounded man could get medical treatment.