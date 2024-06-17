Florida Teen Fatally Shoots Parents, Wounds Police Deputy: Video

Play video content Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida teenager murdered his parents execution style and shot a deputy during a police standoff before he was finally gunned down by authorities.

The violence unfolded Saturday night inside the Tampa home belonging to Christos Themelis, 51, his wife Rebecca, 48, and their 19-year-old son Christos Jr., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Christos Jr. got his hands on a gun and fatally shot his father inside their house.

Sheriff's deputies then received what they described as a frantic 911 call from Rebecca, who told dispatchers that her son had shot her husband. Dispatchers could hear the crackle of gunfire in the background.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Rebecca in the front yard with Christos Jr., who was armed with the gun.

Police body cam footage showed the dramatic standoff between deputies and Christos Jr. as the teen held his mom hostage. One of the deputies yelled at Christos Jr, "Stop reaching for your waistband!"

At some point, Christos Jr. pulled out the firearm and pumped a bullet into the back of his mother's head, killing her. Then he turned the gun on police, shooting Deputy Shane McGough in the leg.

The body cam footage captured Deputy McGough announcing that he was "hit," as well as being dragged to safety by his partner.

Several other deputies exchanged bullets with Christos Jr., who died in the shoot-out.

Deputy McGough is in good spirits and with his family. Surgeons are expected to remove the bullet from his leg later this morning and repair the damage it caused. Please keep him and all of the deputies involved with the shooting overnight in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/N41wzKdTBi — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) June 16, 2024 @ChadChronister

Deputy McGough was rushed to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. Police said McGough was recovering, and in good spirits after the surgery.