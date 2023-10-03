Video Shows 11-Year-Old Youth Football Player Shooting Teammates, Cops Say

Play video content

Cops say surveillance video shows the moment an 11-year-old youth football player shot two of his teammates during an altercation at a practice in Florida on Monday ... and the footage is shocking.

In the clip, you can see a boy race to a vehicle in a parking lot, grab a gun from the passenger-side seat, and then fire on another boy who had his back turned.

Seconds later, you can see a woman grab the firearm from the kid's grasp ... before appearing to chastise him in the parking lot.

According to cops, the incident happened at around 8:20 PM at the Northwest Recreation Complex football field in Apopka ... after the 11-year-old and two other 13-year-old youth football players had gotten into an argument. They say when the child fired off the single round, it hit the others -- catching one in the upper body while clipping another in the arm.

Both boys are expected to recover from their injuries ... a surprising revelation, considering how frantic a woman was in a 911 call placed just seconds after the shot went off.

Play video content

In the audio, you can hear a woman claiming to be the mother of one of the boys asking for medical help repeatedly after she says her son was shot in the back.

Cops say when officers got to the scene, they arrested the 11-year-old. They added that he's since been charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

"Nobody wants to arrest an 11-year-old, by any means," Apopka police chief Mike McKinley said of the matter during a press conference on Tuesday, "but based on our investigation we feel those charges are warranted."

Play video content