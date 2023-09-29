Teen Dies Standing Through Car Sunroof, Hits Concrete Beam in Parking Garage

A Canadian teenager is dead after standing up through a car sunroof, cruising through a parking garage ... and accidentally slamming his body into a concrete beam.

Edmonton Police responded to a call at the West Edmonton Mall's parking garage Thursday afternoon ... after getting the call about the 18-year-old man's injuries.

EPS says the car was moving under a ramp when the guy stood up and struck the beam. Paramedics responded to treat the guy and rushed him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

According to cops, the 17-year-old male driver and a 15-year-old passenger weren't injured -- but cops are still investigating to get more details.

At this point, the police don't think speeding, drugs or alcohol played a role in the fatal collision.