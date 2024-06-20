Khloé Kardashian to Launch Podcast Collab on Elon Musk's X

The Kardashian empire is expanding ... with Khloe Kardashian prepping her very own podcast, powered by Elon Musk's X.

The reality star revealed she's signed a deal with the social media platform to host the original video podcast starting this fall. While exact deets about the new venture are still under wraps, with 26 episodes lined up, it seems Khloe's got a lot to dish out!

What we do know is producers describe it as a fusion of KK's "boundary-pushing sense of humor with her signature relatability to tackle dilemmas ranging from the everyday to the ever absurd."

Khloe herself added ... “I have a genuine curiosity about so many topics, and I try to see the positive in everything. I can’t wait to explore, listen, and learn through this exciting journey. Thank you X for taking this ride with me."

Khloe's podcast is joining the ranks of the platform's "Originals on X" lineup, meaning it'll be on the platform during an exclusive 24-hour window before it hits other platforms.

Seems like Khloe's podcast will provide her with a fresh platform to voice her opinions, away from the family drama that's been the centerpiece of her reality show gigs since 2007, including the current season 5 of "The Kardashians."