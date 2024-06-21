Two Men Race to Steal Package After FedEx Drop-Off in Wild Doorbell Cam Video

Play video content

Two dudes appeared to be equally eager to be king of crime hill -- at least if this footage shows what we think we're seeing ... namely, a race to jack the same FedEx package.

New doorbell cam video circulating on social media purports to show a couple of men racing to somebody's doorstep out in Pennsylvania in an alleged attempt to steal a package that had just been left by a FedEx worker.

Check it out ... the deliveryman takes a picture of the package and starts to walk away ... and, then the race is on. One man from a white car jumps out, while another man from a different vehicle behind it opens his door ... and it's a foot race to the package from there.

The two guys reach the package at basically the same time -- when one of them swipes at the other guy ... with what some have suggested may be a weapon of some sort.

At that point, it looks like he's basically declared himself the winner and makes off with the package ... but the loser doesn't take it lying down. He picks up a plant pot and chases the dude who walked away with the package ... almost in an attempt to throw it.

Strangely, the two cars then take off from the scene at the same time ... going in the same direction. TBH, it's unclear if this was just a coincidence ... or if all this was staged/planned.

Kevin Lara -- the man who posted the video and who says he's the owner of the home -- admits the alleged thief got a pretty good haul ... a couple expensive phones from AT&T.