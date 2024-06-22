Stars In Gloomy Weather ... Throwin' Major Shade All Over Hollywood!

Hollywood's been overshadowed by blissful stars under the clouds, and since June Gloom -- a time when SoCal's forecast is nothin' but clouds -- is still throwing shade, you might as well soak in these stars sharing some grey thoughts!

Big celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker didn't let the overcast get in the way of a strato-tastic boat ride with band member Mark Hoppus, and keep your eyes up on the fog in Cody Simpson's sexy speedo shot 😜!