Michael Shannon Wasn't Allowed Near a Motorcycle on 'Bikeriders' Set, Director Says

Michael Shannon didn't cut up the open road on "The Bikeriders" set ... in fact, he wasn't allowed anywhere near the bikes during filming -- so says the director.

Jeff Nichols -- who directed the film starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Mike Faist and Shannon -- says despite MS' biker persona in the flick he never hopped on a motorcycle ... 'cause he just wasn't interested.

On the "Reelblend" podcast, Nichols says the actors had to go through extensive training to get up on the hogs ... but, Shannon skipped out and therefore wasn't allowed to ride.

Jeff says Michael's first question about filming when they discussed the movie was about whether he'd have to learn to ride ... something JN says he definitely could've done if he'd had the desire to try.

BTW ... motor skills don't seem to be in Michael Shannon's wheelhouse -- 'cause Jeff said Shannon didn't even have a driver's license when they made the sci-fi movie "Midnight Special" together back in 2016.

The new movie -- centered on a group of outsiders who turn into a sinister gang -- came out in theaters Friday ... and, it's getting strong reviews so far, amassing an 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.