TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kyle Richards Kid's Porsche, Bianca Censori, Travis Kelce

Kyle Richards is defending a big purchase, Bianca Censori is spilling out of her top, and Travis Kelce is opening up about his next career move ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

On "TMZ Live" Harvey and Babcock explain why Kyle feels a pricey Porsche is a perfectly fine gift for her 16-year-old daughter.

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew gets one right in their wheelhouse ... Bianca stepped out with Kanye, and her breasts were peeking out of her suspenders ... yeah, we've got takes and jokes.

Up next on "TMZ Sports," Michael, Lucas and Edward react to Travis saying he wants to be an analyst after his playing days are over.

