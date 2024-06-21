Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Dana White on Cancel Culture, Bianca Censori, Jon Jones

Dana White compared cancel culture to coming out, Bianca Censori bounced around in another risque outfit and Jon "Bones" Jones cracked a joke about his cocaine usage ... all this and more on TMZ's hot takes.

CANCELING CANCEL CULTURE
On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Dana White's controversial metaphor equating cancel culture with being gay in the 1980s.

SHOWSTOPPING OUTFIT
Our "TMZ on TV" crew breaks down Bianca Censori's latest NSFW outfit.

IF YOU CAN'T LAUGH AT YOURSELF ...
And, TMZ Sports talks Jon Jones cracking a joke about his past cocaine usage after a bear wandered onto his property.

