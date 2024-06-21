TMZ TV Hot Takes: Dana White on Cancel Culture, Bianca Censori, Jon Jones
TMZ TV Hot Takes Dana White Talks Cancel Culture ... Bianca Censori, Jon Jones
Dana White compared cancel culture to coming out, Bianca Censori bounced around in another risque outfit and Jon "Bones" Jones cracked a joke about his cocaine usage ... all this and more on TMZ's hot takes.
TMZ Live
On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Dana White's controversial metaphor equating cancel culture with being gay in the 1980s.
TMZ on TV
Our "TMZ on TV" crew breaks down Bianca Censori's latest NSFW outfit.
TMZ Sports
And, TMZ Sports talks Jon Jones cracking a joke about his past cocaine usage after a bear wandered onto his property.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!