Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Gordon Ramsay Bike Accident, Kate Middleton, Tom Brady

TMZ TV Hot Takes Gordon's Massive Bike Accident ... Kate Middleton, Tom Brady

Getty Composite

Gordon Ramsay took a tumble, Kate Middleton made a comeback and Tom Brady tried something new ... all this and more on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

LUCKY TO BE ALIVE
TMZ.com

First on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles react to Gordon's horrendous bruise from his bike accident ... that thing is huge!!!

TMZ on TV

IN THE PUBLIC EYE
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew breaks down Kate's first public appearance since announcing her battle with cancer.

TMZ Sports

BRADY IN THE BOOTH!!!
TMZSports.com

Then, on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo rate TB12's broadcasting debut.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later