MTV's 'Real World' Star Sarah Becker Dead at 52 By Suicide

Sarah Becker -- a reality television star who appeared on MTV's "The Real World" -- has died by suicide ... TMZ has learned.

A family member of Becker confirmed the tragic news to TMZ ... telling us she died early last week at her home in Illinois. She'd moved to the area to take care of family last year, but had plans to move back to California.

Unfortunately, we're told she struggled with mental health in recent months ... including taking care of her ailing mother and sister -- and, a skateboarding accident compounded her troubles.

Sarah gained national attention while starring in the fifth season of "The Real World" in Miami way back in 1996.

She was a 25-year-old from La Jolla, California who worked in the comic book industry at the time ... and, fans may remember when she brought a puppy back to the house during the 13th episode of the season.

Becker's season marked the first time the cast was given a season-long task to complete -- starting a business with $50k. Conflict and disorganization ultimately doomed their efforts.

Sarah's family remembers her as a selfless person who took care of everyone else ... but, never seemed to take care of herself. She was 52.

RIP