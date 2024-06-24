Guess Who This Birthday Cutie Turned Into!

Before this lil' Florida gal in her Minnie Mouse tee turned into a Bravoleb, she was just a theater kid dancing around the house, riding horses at just 6 years old and dreaming of becoming a Broadway star!

She may have started out as Scheana Shay's "backup dancer," but she received rave reviews for her singing and dancing gig on Broadway earlier this year ... Perhaps you heard about her show's scandal that rocked the world.

Outside of filming, she's an author and recently opened a sandwich shop in West Hollywood!