Lululemon, Butterluxe Womens Leggings on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Welcome to our new shopping section, What's The Big Frigin' Dupe?!, where we explore the world of affordable alternatives to high end products ... a.k.a. "dupes" in internet slang.

This one's a head turner for sure (and for more than one reason). Two different brands of yoga leggings ... one's a household name and the other is an up-and-comer that just might become a favorite of yoga mommies and athleisure fans across America.

They look nearly identical ... So what's different? Glad you asked, because us sleuths at TMZ have found the devil is always in the details.

(Don't worry ... none of these or any future products are knock-offs. They're just very similar in design.)

These are the classic 28" inseam Lululemon leggings adored by yoginis and chai latte chugging mommies across the nation.

With a skinny leg style, regular fit, and super stretchy material there's a reason these are so beloved.

As one verified buyer noted: "It took me so long to purchase these. I just ordered my second pair. They are a perfect fit, and as my daughter says, they make your butt look great!"

While another wrote: "Ive got mostly Alo brand and these are my absolute favorite. I wish i wouldve made the switch to Lululemon earlier because omggg SO soft and shapes perfectly".

Prices range from $81.50 - $111.00 depending on color and size.

The Butterluxe CRZ YOGA pants, like the Lululemons above, feature a high waisted design with a 28'' inseam.

While these are not technically dupes they seem to fill a need for a less expensive alternative to the uber-famous, ultra-expensive Lulus ... I mean who doesn't like a deal?

Fans of the brand swear by how soft and luxurious they feel ... at a third of the cost of a pair of Lululemon leggings.

While there was some debate over durability ... the majority of Amazon customers seemed to think this was a quality buy.

One satisfied customer shared: "These are buttery soft, the most comfortable and flattering leggings I have ever owned. I’m 5’10” and they are just the perfect length for me so I’d say ideal for ladies on the taller side. They don’t make you look like a cupcake when you bend because there’s no seam on top, just folded fabric. Perfect for working out and on the go, allow full range of movement without suffocating you like some leggings with tight waistbands do. Have them in 4 colors so far and just ordered more. Oh and they do make your bum look nice."

While another five star reviewer added: "A few months ago I purchased multiple leggings from different brands to see which ones I liked best; softness, durability, squat proof, and length. This were by far my favorite ones. I’d definitely buy them again."

Prices range from $32.00 - $36.00 depending on color and size.

These are the Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25" Lululemon leggings that ride just above the ankle.

Fans of the style love wearing them on hikes, to the gym, to yoga and pilates or to just lounge around the house.

As one satisfied customer noted: "Really loving these leggings very comfortable. Great for hiking, weight lifting or just relaxing. The pockets are the big selling point for me."

Prices range from $91.95 - $178.00 depending on size and color.

These CRZ YOGA Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging 25" have earned a cult following.

As one satisfied buyer noted: "These have served me well! I've owned them for half a year, and they're still going strong. And I wear them a LOT. One thing I particularly appreciate is that they're soft, but they have just enough spandex/elastic material to keep their shape. They don't droop or get dirty easily like a lot of the more cotton-y ones do. They do have some pilling, but it's hard not to with soft material and heavy use. Far less pilling than I thought they would have by now!"

While another wrote: "I own Lulu and the CRZ but find myself grabbing these more! I wear them while working out (running, hiit, lifting) or on more casual days. I’ll even wear them with sweaters in the winter as leggings. The top of the pants are thin so they don’t squeeze your stomach and they don’t roll down on me at all. I even love that they’re not see through, even when I bend down. I wash them in my washer but I try to air dry them to keep them in good conditioner for longer. However, I have dried in dryer with no issues. I’ve had them for months and still they look new!"

Price is currently $32.00.