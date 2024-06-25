Aries Spears Issues Colonoscopy PSA, Tells Black Men Not to Be Homophobic

Cut the Homophobia, Get It Done!!!

Play video content Instagram / @ariesspears

Comedian Aries Spears is urging Black men to drop any preconceived, homophobic notions about colonoscopies, and get the potentially lifesaving procedure done ... just like he did.

The "MADtv" alum posted an update Tuesday from his hospital bed, and revealed doctors found 2 polyps during his colonoscopy. In his caption, Aries admitted he was previously worried about the procedure ... confessing he'd rescheduled his appointment out of fear doctors would stick a massive camera up his butt.

Aries cited homophobia in the Black community as the reason more Black guys aren't getting the health screening done.

He added ... "We confuse getting a health exam, 'cause a doctor put his finger in your ass, with homosexuality. Knock it off. Get the colonoscopy. They put you to sleep. You wake up, you don't even know that your booty hole's been tampered with."

Not exactly how doctors would put it, but ya get his point.

Aries isn't the first celebrity to raise awareness about the importance of colonoscopies. Remember, back in 2022, Ryan Reynolds documented his first one to encourage others to undergo the cancer screening.

Ryan, along with his "Welcome to Wrexham" costar Rob McElhenney, invited cameras to document their experience. Just like Aries did, Ryan found out he had a polyp ... and Rob actually had 3, which docs removed, stat.

Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Bell, Martin Short, among others have all advocated for colonoscopies, as well.