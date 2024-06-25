Kevin Costner Stokes Flames on 'Yellowstone' Exit, Says 'I Don't Need Drama'

Kevin Costner bowed out of "Yellowstone" to avoid the drama-filled rodeo ... and that's not a reference to the script.

The actor talks about how his return for S5's second installment was so intense, he found his decision to throw in the towel came pretty easily. As he explained to THR, "It was a necessary decision to say, 'Hey, OK, I don't want to really talk about this anymore. It's time to move on.'"

Kevin Costner explains that he finally chose to leave #YellowstoneTV because he "doesn't do drama" pic.twitter.com/rDWuomUW2e — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 25, 2024 @THR

KC also said ... "I gave this thing five seasons. I was really happy to do it. And I don't need drama. So, let's just take that drama away, let's take the guessing [away]."

Costner added ... his fans have always had his back, and his focus lies in creating meaningful content for them, rather than getting caught up in the Hollywood rumor mill.

Those rumors he's referring to involved multiple reports of conflicting schedules, and drama with "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan plaguing the hit show's production.

Kevin's former costar Neal McDonough's appearance on "TMZ Live" might not have spelled it out explicitly ... but his characterization of Kevin and Taylor's relationship certainly hinted at some tension.

Neal also backed up reports Kevin was indeed tied up with his new western movie "Horizon: An American Saga." Given the slow start to production for the last season of "Yellowstone," he told us it just wasn't feasible for the leading man to juggle both projects.

