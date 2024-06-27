Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Celebration
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Khloe's 40th Birthday Dinner
Rob Kardashian made a small step back into the spotlight ... popping up at the milestone birthday dinner for sister Khloe Kardashian.
The Good American founder turned 40 on Thursday, and she shared a small snippet of her birthday celebration on social media ... where Rob made an unexpected cameo.
In a video uploaded to Instagram, Khloe is seen enjoying an intimate birthday dinner with family and friends -- including brother Rob, BFF Malika Haqq, and grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.
Rob appears to be having a grand ol' time at the dinner ... cheering on his big sis as she's presented with a beautifully decorated birthday cake.
This is the second time this month the ultra-private Rob has made a surprise appearance in the Kardashian-Jenners' very public life.
Remember, the Arthur George Socks founder appeared on a recent episode of "The Kardashians" ... though, it was over the phone. So, we're not really sure that counts as a real cameo.
Nonetheless, Rob willingly had a NSFW conversation about his penis with Khloe ... who was trying to acquire sperm for bestie Malika.
While these appearances don't make for a full return to the spotlight, it proves Rob isn't hiding away ... like he was known to do years ago.
Still, Khloe and Rob have always had a close bond, being the youngest Kardashian sibling and all. Rob seems to be signaling something with his actions lately ... he'll do anything for his big sis!!!
As for how Khloe's feeling about turning 40? She made it clear she's looking forward to this new decade ... and putting the drama of her 30s behind her.