Sheryl Lee Ralph Confirms She's Safe After Hurricane Beryl Hits Jamaica

Sheryl Lee Ralph is feeling extremely grateful after she survived Hurricane Beryl's pass over Jamaica.

The "Abbott Elementary" star had previously expressed her concern about the Category 4 storm ... as she's in Jamaica for her son, Etienne Maurice's wedding to ABC News journalist Stephanie Wash.

Hurricane Beryl is hitting Kingston now! And we 🙏🏾 pray! pic.twitter.com/VYd99A4xbi — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) July 3, 2024 @thesherylralph

However, as Sheryl told her followers on Thursday, her home in Kingston was left unscathed by the storm ... as well as her loved ones.

She shared ... "We don't have any lights. There is no power. But we have life ... We got scrubbed by the eye of Beryl, but she is on her way off somewhere else."

In the caption, Sheryl described Beryl as "a Jamaican track star off to another race" and thanked her fans for their love and support.

While Sheryl said she was feeling thankful after the events of Hurricane Beryl, she called on her followers to keep Carriacou in their thoughts, as the island in Grenada was previously hit with the storm's 150 mph winds. Beryl has reportedly caused 22 fatalities, with the storm's route targeting Mexico and Texas next.

Nonetheless, Sheryl was feeling optimistic ahead of her son's wedding ... watch the vid, the Emmy winner even broke out into Bob Marley's hit, "One Love," at one point.