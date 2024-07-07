Steve Carell's 'Despicable Me 4' Smashes July 4th Weekend Box Office

Steve Carell might not be able to steal the moon ... but, his new movie's off to such a great start, the producers may be able to buy it when all is said and done.

"Despicable Me 4" -- once again starring Carell as lovable villain-turned-father Gru -- opened July 3, just in time for the holiday weekend ... and, it brought in a whopping five-day total of $122 million.

More than $75 million just came out of the three-day weekend ... so, a pretty major holiday bump for the overall-clad Minions -- but, even without the extra days, the flick still opened well.

BTW ... the movie's doing well overseas too -- adding more than $100M in international markets, for a worldwide opening of $230 million.

'Despicable Me' movies opening on Fourth of July weekend has become a bit of a tradition ... with the last two entries in the franchise opening on the same long weekend.

'DM4' has a five-day weekend total slightly lower than "Despicable Me 2," and a three-day weekend lower than "Despicable Me 3" ... but, it's not behind by much, it wouldn't surprise anyone to see the franchise rake in another billion.

With all the added star power, it's not surprising the new movie's taking off ... on top of returners like Carell and Kristen Wiig, the new flick also features Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Joey King, Chloe Fineman and Stephen Colbert.