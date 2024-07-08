Twitch Streamer Sketch Opens Up About OnlyFans Past, Suicidal Thoughts

Play video content Twitch / thesketchreal

Popular Twitch streamer Sketch is responding to the recent leaks of his past as an OnlyFans creator ... revealing he experienced suicidal thoughts over the whole ordeal coming to light.

Sketch -- whose real name is Kylie Cox -- went live on his Twitch channel on Monday to confirm the rumors surrounding his former career path ... stating he was going through a rough patch during that time in his life.

Cox further explained the videos that made rounds were from two years ago ... and he was dealing with addiction problems.

If you missed it, a slew of videos and photos hit the internet Sunday night ... appearing to show the streamer -- who boasts 1.1 million followers on Twitch -- taking part in adult content featuring other men. Social media was rampant with speculation on whether it really was Cox, but he put those rumors to bed with his latest live stream.

The streamer said as his popularity continued to rise, so did his fear over his past going public. While he said the whole situation is a weight off his shoulders, it did lead his mind to a dark place.

"I'll be honest, Plan A was, and I'll say it candidly, probably call it quits if this ever came out," he said as he grew emotional. "But some people saved me. Shoutout [Faze] Banks, shoutout my parents, shoutout y'all. I f***ed up."

Not everything needs to be broadcast & farmed, but since yall wana jump to crazy assumptions Sketch told me to post these receipts. All the FaZe boys were with him last night. Sketch was my homie yesterday, he’s my homie today, he’ll be my homie tomorrow. You guys are fkn weirdos pic.twitter.com/rNC3yfo4DF — FaZe Banks (@Banks) July 8, 2024 @Banks

While some voiced their displeasure toward Sketch for his past, plenty of his fellow creators rushed to his defense. One of the people he named -- Banks -- posted a text exchange he had with Sketch after the leaks surfaced.

Other social media personalities -- including Tfue and Mike Majlak -- threw their support firmly behind the streamer. Sketch said if it wasn't for people like them ... he probably wouldn't have been here today.

Sketch said he now plans to take a break ... but it won't be a long one. He said he could be back streaming as soon as Wednesday