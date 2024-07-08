Uber Driver Gets Ripped Out Of Car, Cuffed by Aggressive Cop in Florida

Play video content TikTok/@broadway_jo11

An Uber driver was ripped out of his car and slapped with handcuffs by a hostile police officer over his insurance card – and the wild incident was caught on video in Florida.

It all began Saturday ... the motorist was sitting behind the wheel of his ride-share vehicle at Miami International Airport with a passenger in the backseat.

A Miami-Dade police officer was standing at the driver's open window demanding his license, registration and insurance information.

Using a camera phone, the passenger started filming the interaction between the driver and the cop, who had just pulled him over for blocking traffic at the airport.

Check it out ... After the officer aggressively asked for the documentation, the driver said to wait a moment while he looked for the requested items.

But, the cop became increasingly nasty to the driver, accusing him of doing a poor job of providing safety and security and failing to listen. The cop added, "That's why God gave you two ears and one mouth. You listen more than you speak."

Then the officer raged, "Give me your registration and your insurance. I'm not here to take your nonsense." The driver called the cop "aggressive," and referred to the situation as "not normal."

At some point, the officer again ordered him to turn over his insurance card. But, the driver said he only had an electronic copy on his cell phone – not a hard copy -- leading to a physical confrontation.

The officer yanked the driver out of the front seat, pushing him up against the car and cuffing him. Then he hauled the driver away.

The Miami-Dade PD told WSVN -- a local Miami news outlet – that the Uber driver did not obey commands and was detained, but not arrested.

Play video content