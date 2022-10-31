Lil Zay Osama Posts $350K Bail After Allegedly Leaving Gun Inside Uber

Lil Zay Osama is outta jail for the not-so-low low price of $350,000 ... marking his first taste of freedom since NYPD arrested him on October 1 for allegedly leaving much more than a tip for an Uber drive.

NYPD sources tell TMZ Hip Hop that Lil Zay got sprung Saturday after posting his 6-figure bail, but with several conditions ... including remaining on home confinement and avoiding contact with any witnesses.

We're told Lil Zay also must undergo screening for illicit substances.

Federal prosecutors claim Lil Zay hopped in an Uber with a Glock, and after riding from Manhattan to Queens ... forgot the weapon in the vehicle.

According to the authorities, the weapon was enhanced with a “switch” device ... which turns standard firearms into semi-automatics. The Department of Justice has been cracking down on such enhancements.

The Uber driver contacted the police and Lil Zay was arrested for weapon possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm ... charges that could land him in prison for 20 years if convicted.

