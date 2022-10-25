NFL's Frank Clark Suspended 2 Games Over Gun Arrests
NFL's Frank Clark Suspended 2 Games ... Over Gun Arrests
10/25/2022 2:33 PM PT
Kansas City Chiefs star Frank Clark was hit with a 2-game suspension on Tuesday ... as a result of two gun arrests in 2021.
As we previously reported ... Clark was busted two separate times within a three-month period for having illegal firearms in his car.
In March 2021, the 29-year-old was booked for illegal possession of a firearm after he and another man were initially pulled over in a 93 Toyota Supra for failing to display a front license plate.
During the traffic stop, cops say they saw the muzzle of a handgun sticking out of a bag in the back seat ... and after searching the vehicle, they discovered 2 loaded firearms -- a rifle and the handgun.
At the time of the arrest, Clark claimed the guns were not his ... and belonged to his security.
Clark was also pulled over for a routine traffic violation in June 2021 ... when cops say they noticed an uzi sticking out of a duffle bag in his Lambo SUV.
He was arrested and booked for illegal possession of a firearm.
In September, Clark pled no contest to two gun charges to close out the cases ... and was sentenced to community service and one year of probation.
Clark has been playing throughout the legal process ... racking up 15 total tackles and three sacks this season.