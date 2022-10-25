NFL's Frank Clark Suspended 2 Games ... Over Gun Arrests

Kansas City Chiefs star Frank Clark was hit with a 2-game suspension on Tuesday ... as a result of two gun arrests in 2021.

As we previously reported ... Clark was busted two separate times within a three-month period for having illegal firearms in his car.

In March 2021, the 29-year-old was booked for illegal possession of a firearm after he and another man were initially pulled over in a 93 Toyota Supra for failing to display a front license plate.

During the traffic stop, cops say they saw the muzzle of a handgun sticking out of a bag in the back seat ... and after searching the vehicle, they discovered 2 loaded firearms -- a rifle and the handgun.

At the time of the arrest, Clark claimed the guns were not his ... and belonged to his security.

Clark was also pulled over for a routine traffic violation in June 2021 ... when cops say they noticed an uzi sticking out of a duffle bag in his Lambo SUV.

He was arrested and booked for illegal possession of a firearm.

In September, Clark pled no contest to two gun charges to close out the cases ... and was sentenced to community service and one year of probation.