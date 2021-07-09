NFL's Frank Clark Charged With Felony After Allegedly Carrying Uzi In Lambo SUV
NFL's Frank Clark Charged With Felony ... After Allegedly Carrying Uzi In Lambo SUV
7/9/2021 2:04 PM PT
NFL superstar Frank Clark is now facing up to 3 YEARS behind bars ... after prosecutors hit him with a felony charge of possession of an assault weapon Friday, TMZ Sports has learned.
We broke the story ... Clark was arrested on June 20 -- after cops say they saw an uzi in his Lambo SUV during a routine traffic stop.
Officers say the firearm was sitting inside of an open duffle bag in the ride ... so they arrested the 28-year-old Chiefs pass rusher.
According to a source close to Clark, the football player claimed the gun was NOT his ... and instead belonged to a member of his security team.
Prosecutors, though, clearly weren't buying that ... charging him with a felony Friday.
If convicted, Clark faces up to three years behind bars.
The two-time Pro Bowler is due in court next week for a hearing on the matter.
Clark is one of the Chiefs' best players ... he's logged 14 sacks since joining K.C in 2019, and is in the middle of a 5-year, $104 MILLION contract.