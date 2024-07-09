Airport Mechanic Dies After Getting Sucked into Boeing Jet Engine

A mechanic at an Iranian airport is dead after a horrific accident ... getting sucked into the running engine of a Boeing commercial airliner.

The fatal incident happened at Chabahar Konarak airport in southern Iran, where mechanic Abolfazl Amiri was doing routine maintenance work on the tarmac.

Reports say Amiri was doing one last check on a Boeing plane when he realized he had forgotten one of his tools near one of the plane's engines ... and when he collected it, he got sucked into the turbine.

The engine had been turned on for a test, and the cover flaps were open.

After Amiri was sucked in, the engine caught fire. Needless to say, he died instantly.

The plane was a Boeing 737-500 and it was part of Iranian domestic airline Varesh Airline's fleet.

Iran's aviation authority is now investigating the deadly incident.