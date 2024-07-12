Stars Go Sports Chic at 2024 ESPY Awards After-Party

It didn't take long for the biggest names in the sports and entertainment world to ditch the fancy gowns and stuffy suites for some casual cocktail dresses and party pants for Serena Williams' 2024 ESPY Awards after-party at Delilah in West Hollywood.

The Jimmy V Awards should have been passed out to these Hollywood hotties who turned heads while letting loose. Serena owned the crowd and got a shot with Eugenie Bouchard ... while America's sweetheart Livvy Dunne worked the room in a little black dress.

Lindsey Vonn skipped the slopes to slalom through the stars of the L.A. nightclub ... while Ciara and Vanessa Bryant cozied up on the iconic pink booths for a one-on-one and a selfie.

Serena Williams was very on-brand at the party with a tennis ball green dress and some classic court-ready white sneakers to stay connected to the action around the party.

The Super couple of the night looked white hot with musician Ciara snuggled up to her husband in a lit match-embroidered jacket ... while Steelers QB Russell Wilson kept it cream alongside his hot wife.

The night was not just posing for pics cause the party was kept bumping by the one and only DJ Mustard (Mustard on the beat) on the ones and twos.