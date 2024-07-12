Prince Harry Pays Tribute To Pat Tillman's Mom During Powerful ESPYs Speech

Play video content ABC

Prince Harry delivered a powerful speech at the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday night ... and in it, he paid homage to Pat Tillman's mom -- this despite her previous scathing criticism of him.

ESPN announced weeks ago the Duke of Sussex would get the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the annual show -- and days later, Mary Tillman ripped Harry and the network for the decision. She said she was "shocked" by the choice ... calling the royal, "a controversial and divisive individual."

But Harry took the high road when it came time to chat about the honor onstage at the Dolby Theater in L.A. ... taking several seconds out of his acceptance address to acknowledge Mary.

"Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect," he said to the packed house filled with A-list celebs. "The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses."

Harry also thanked Pat's widow, Marie Tillman Shenton ... before he talked about the reason he was getting the award -- his role in the creation of The Invictus Games Foundation, which helps wounded and injured vets.

Harry -- who served his country during two tours in Afghanistan -- expressed gratitude and appreciation for all the men and women who have sacrificed so much through their service over the years.

"This award belongs to them," he said, "not to me."

The crowd -- which included Harry's wife, Meghan Markle -- gave Harry a standing ovation before and after the speech. On X, former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III praised him for all of the words he delivered onstage.

As we previously reported, while Mary was initially upset over the choice for the award ... past recipients told TMZ they were in favor of it -- with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro Jr., who received the Tillman honor in 2017, calling Harry a worthy recipient.