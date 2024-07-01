ESPN Defends Prince Harry's Pat Tillman Award Honors

ESPN is standing firm in its decision to honor Prince Harry with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this month's ESPYs ... doubling down and saying the Duke of Sussex is a rightful recipient of the honor.

As we previously reported, Tillman's mother, Mary, was dissatisfied with this year's pick for the award ... saying there were plenty of lesser-known candidates that deserve some recognition -- and referring to Harry as "controversial and divisive" in the process.

ESPN talent Pat McAfee also dogged the selection ... claiming it felt like the network was purposely trying to strike a controversy.

The outlet got wind of all the outrage ... and released a statement further explaining why Harry earned the award through all the work he's done with his yearly sports event for injured or ill military members.

"ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world," the outlet said to TMZ Sports.

"While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating."

Of course, Tillman left his NFL career behind to join the Army following the 9/11 attacks ... and tragically died in a friendly fire incident in April 2004.

The award -- which previously went to the medical professionals who saved Damar Hamlin's life in January 2023 -- honors those who reflect Tillman's legacy with their actions.

Mary told Daily Mail she was not consulted on this year's pick ... but our sources say that's never been the case in the past, as she is not associated with the Tillman Foundation.