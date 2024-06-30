Prince Harry Slammed By Pat Tillman's Mom For Receiving Son's Award

Prince Harry isn't fit to receive the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPYs, and it's shocking ESPN let him ... at least, that's what the late veteran's mother thinks.

Mary Tillman -- mom to former NFL safety Pat Tillman who joined the U.S. Army after 9/11 and died in a friendly fire incident -- spoke to Daily Mail about ESPN choosing Prince Harry to receive the ESPY named in Pat's honor ... and, suffice to say, she's not happy with the decision.

Tillman says, "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award."

Mary adds she thinks there are more fitting individuals to receive the coveted trophy ... unsung heroes who don't have the Duke of Sussex's massive platform.

Tillman confirms ESPN didn't consult with her ... pretty clear given her harsh condemnation of his selection for the honor.

If you don't know ... the Pat Tillman Award for Service is an annual honor given at ESPN's award show to a person or persons who have served others in a way that embodies the legacy Tillman left behind.

Play video content ABC

Last year the honor went to the Buffalo Bills training staff for saving Damar Hamlin's life after he went into cardiac arrest on the field.

Worth noting ... Prince Harry has strong ties to the military community -- serving two tours in Afghanistan and founding The Invictus Games for wounded and injured vets -- but, Mary seems unimpressed with his résumé.

"A lot of conversation about Pat Tillman’s name. American hero...Now there’s an award named after him, as there should be in the sports world because that is somebody who is the definition of selfless. It’s going to Prince Harry. Who I don’t even think is a prince anymore. See,… pic.twitter.com/eLx3rO2M1h — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 28, 2024 @awfulannouncing

BTW Mary's not alone here -- with ESPN talking head Pat McAfee also blasting the decision during his show Friday ... saying he thinks his network's working hard to "piss people off."

We've reached out to Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation for comment ... so far, no word back.