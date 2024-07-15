Donald Trump Photo of Bullet Flying Past Head Captured, Barely Missed Him

Play video content CBS

A bullet whizzing just past Donald Trump's head was caught in a photo during Saturday's assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania campaign rally ... and it barely missed him.

NYT photog Doug Mills took an incredible photograph -- showing the bullet hurtling through the air above Trump’s shoulder, dangerously close to him ... and from his POV, it's likely the bullet that nicked him in the ear. However, that's not quite confirmed yet.

A remarkable photo captured by my former White House Press Corps colleague Doug Mills.



A remarkable photo captured by my former White House Press Corps colleague Doug Mills.

Zoom in right above President Trump's shoulder and you'll see a bullet flying in the air to the right of President Trump's head following an attempted assassination.

Doug told "CBS Mornings" he thought the defining shot of the whole thing was Trump defiantly raising his fist as he was escorted offstage. But when he looked back at his photos, he realized he had a golden nugget -- a pic of the bullet that probably left Trump bloodied.

He added he’s been covering Presidential events since '83 and never imagined something like this could happen.

But it looks like his Sony digital camera, which can capture up to 30 frames per second, delivered quite the historic snapshot, despite the shocking circumstances.

As we've reported, Thomas Matthew Crooks was taken down by snipers Saturday after wounding ex-Prez Trump ... killing one person in the crowd and injuring 2 others.

