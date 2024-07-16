Top Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's the biggest day for deals at Amazon ... and boy are they going hard with personal electronics.

These sales include items like baby monitors and wireless headphones to gaming keyboards.

Check out some of the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals below!

Get the peace and quiet you deserve during this busy summer season with the Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. With up to 24 hours of battery life and Bose's legendary noise cancelling technology and secure and comfortable design, you'll never need to take them off. Whether you use them wired or via a Bluetooth connection, you can truly enjoy endless listening.

One customer called them "worth every penny," giving them a five-star review and commenting that they're "by far the best sounding and have the most effective noise cancellation," while also noting, "Bose engineers know what they're doing."

"I'd give it ten stars if it were possible," commented one happy reviewer. "I just can't say enough about the superior noise cancellation and sound quality in addition to the wearability. The excellent ergonomic design allows extremely comfortable long term wearing … It's very relaxing noise cancellation for meditation and relaxation with or without sound."

You'll feel the bass from your ears to your toes with the JBL Tune 230NC TWS - True Wireless In-Ear Headphones. That's because of JBL's Pure Bass Sound drivers that bring every pulsing beat right through your body. Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient allow you to choose how much of the outside world to let in, while TalkThru lets you take a call without removing your headphones. Convenience like this -- plus a 40-hour battery life, and water and sweat resistance -- means you never have to stop moving.

"The sound is fantastic for the price, the charge lasts most of the day with continuous use, and they charge fast," wrote one satisfied customer. "They connect to my phone as soon as I open the case, so they're ready to use by the time I put them on. I'm pretty happy with them for what they cost."

Another reviewer who admitted they are "super picky about sound," had nothing but praise for these earbuds, writing that they "have the best app and fit" when compared to other leading brands they've tried. "I cannot believe something at this price point could be this good," they marveled.

You can triple your workspace with the functionality of a desktop experience on the go with KEFEYA's Laptop Screen Extender. Now on sale for just $299.99, this 14.2 inch triple HD monitor display is compatible with Chrome, Mac, and Windows laptops ranging from 13 to 17 inches. 180-degree rotation allows it to fold for easy storage in your computer bag, while its versatility is on display with mirror, extended presentation, and portrait modes.

One commenter said this product "has transformed my productivity and completed my travel workstation," recommending the product in a five-star review "for the person that works on the go, traveling job/business, or even for a gaming accessory."

While praising its accessibility and portability, another reviewer emphasized, "What truly sets the extender apart is its upgraded visual experience. Customizable settings for brightness, contrast, and color temperature allow me to tailor my viewing experience to my personal preferences, ensuring crisp and clear images even during video conferences or collaborative work sessions."

Perfect for the busy parent on the go, this safe and versatile MACOOL Battery Operated Stroller Fan Flexible Tripod helps keep little ones cool with 3 speeds while you take care of those late-minute errands, or even some time for a little outside exercise. The flexible tripod grip securely attaches the fan to everything from car seats to strollers, while it can hold its charge for up to 10 hours, depending on wind.

One reviewer praised the design, saying the "sturdy" tripod design means once in position "they stay in position and are able to hold up the weight of the fan itself. I was able to hook it onto the stroller bar really easily and it stayed put with movement."

Another got it for her pregnancy and said, "I LOVE it!! So easy to operate and the cage around the blade [is] small enough that toddler fingers do not fit in it."

One of the best features of the Soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds is the soundcore app that allows users to customize their controls and choose from 22 EQ presents. You can even find a lost earbud by triggering a noise to help you locate it! Throw in a lanyard on the case and these earbuds are as close to loss-proof as possible.

One commenter just put it out there, writing, "These are the best earbuds I have owned and you cannot beat the price. Great sound quality, fantastic battery life, easy to connect...I've never had any connectability issues, comfortable to wear. What is not to love?"

Another marveled at the quality at the price, calling these "easily the best 'budget' level earbuds I've ever used," calling the sound quality "fantastic," praising everything from the instruction manual to the charging case to the app, which was "well designed ... simple and intuitive to use."

Functionality without all that bulk and weight, the Saker Mini Chainsaw is the perfect tool for those in-between gardening and yard jobs that need more power than what you can do with pruning shears or even trimmers, and it's on sale at just $39.97! At just four inches long and 1.1 kb (including battery) this is truly portable, while the upgraded copper high-efficiency motor assures a longer runtime, with more torque and power.

One customer said they were "able to do a lot more with this tool than I have ever been able to do before." In fact, the product "made the chore almost FUN because it was so quick and easy to cut through stuff that would have otherwise needed awkward two handed loppers."

"The saw just went through it like butter," wrote another reviewer of cutting some dead timber on their property," saying they'd "recommend this to any DIY'er who needs something to tame the growth in their yard."

With noiseless rotation at 355 degrees horizontal/120 vertical and 2x zoom, the HelloBaby Upgrade Monitor allows parents to see everything happening in the nursery on its 5" screen without bothering any sleeping little ones. Infrared night vision is just as clear, while clear two-way audio eases communication. And as it doesn't use wifi to transfer data, this monitor is virtually hack-proof, and now just $79.99.

Admitting that they bought this within five minutes based on its positive reviews, one commenter touted, "This was the best impulse purchase I could have made!" They went on to praise installation, battery life of "more than a day off the charger," and are considering another one for the living room.

One reviewer weighed in after a year's use and said "it's still working as though it were new." They praised the easy "setup, clear picture, good battery life, good connection, and it's Bluetooth only so no wifi hassle!"

It'll almost feel like you're right in the room with your coworkers or peers with the incredible clarity and sound of the Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam. You can tweak how much it shows from 65 to 95 degrees, and it even comes with a privacy cover to shield yourself when not in use. The 2K ultra-clear resolution and larger aperture size will make any experience visually appealing, while dual mics use AI to reduce background noise.

One reviewer who said a high-quality webcam is an "absolute must" for work praised this one by writing, "The picture quality on this thing is phenomenal. The 2K super high-res sensor captures an incredibly sharp, highly-detailed image that looks worlds better than bargain bin 720p webcams."

Another heaped praise on the webcam, emphasizing that it's "not just a webcam; it's a portal that bridges the gap between virtual and physical presence ... this device delivers a clarity that elevates every video call, live stream, or recorded content. It's like bringing a professional studio into your home or office, ensuring you're seen in the best light, every time."

You'll really make a statement streaming or in person with this backlit, programmable Redragon S101 Gaming Keyboard and matching mouse. The keyboard features 7 different RGB lighting modes and effects, as well as 4 levels of backlight brightness so it stands out without getting in the way of your gaming experience. Add a 6-button (5 programmable) mouse and this is how you take your gameplay to the next level.

"Let me start by saying, I love this product. I can say with complete honesty, that I do not think you can find a better Mouse/Keyboard combo out there for the price," wrote one commenter, adding that "both the keyboard and mouse are worth the price alone."

In a five-star review, another commenter noted that the keyboard is "virtually silent" and they "have had zero misfires … accuates well." They also said the mouse is ergonomically comfortable, accurate and "works great."

All prices subject to change.