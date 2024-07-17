Prime Day Deals: Megan Thee Stallion Beauty Products

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Get ready to feel Cocky AF ... 'cause Megan Thee Stallion is offering her services as a personal stylist.

From wigs to eyeshadow to body glitter ... Meg's got you covered. And while these items are not official merch ... they are the rapper's top picks for Prime Day so you can recreate some of her most iconic looks.

Check out the products below ... and get your Freak Nasty on.

Get silky smooth hair with this vegan and cruelty free Bread Beauty Oil Duo! The $30 oil-duo comes with a full-size bottle of macadamia-oil, plus a travel size ... perfect for your "Hot Girl Summer" vacation!

"Smells amazing. Moisturizing without being greasy. I seriously use this everyday," one reviewer said.

While another shared how it has helped their hair: "Since adding the oil to my routine on hair wash days, I’ve had a lot less tangles and so many compliments on my hair!

Get that Euphoria make-up look with this elf Liquid Metallic Eyeshadow Gel Formula for only $6.00!

"It's hard to find eyeshadow that will last through a competition, not sweat off and keep it color," one reviewer gushed of its ability to withstand sweat.

"Wore this eyeshadow to a music festival. It stayed put with eyeshadow primer underneath and makeup setting spray on top. Was super sparkly and went well with my forest fairy themed outfit," another satisfied user added.

Long nails are in, short nails are out ... for "Hot Girl Summer"! These Press on Nails Marshmallo Gummy Bear Square will give you salon quality nails for $44.99.

"Omg 😆 I love these nails ! They really give off the I just paid a fortune for my nails at the salon but their press on nails 🥰🥰🥰👏🏽 will be buying again so beautiful, long and full of bling," one satisfied reviewer said.

While another reviewer emphasized how they looked "exactly" like the photo: "My nails shipped really fast. They looked exactly like the picture. I am so in love with all my loveful nail sets. They literally come with everything you need, and they do not look like press on's. They look like nail salon nails. It gives a really expensive look for an affordable price..

Look Pressurelicious with this DRAGUN BEAUTY Fantasy Palette ... which includes two pressed shimmery eyeshadow finishes and three matte finishes including black and two shades of pink for $20!

The eyeshadow palette's pigment formula makes it easy for blending and transitioning into other colors. It is also vegan, cruelty-free and made in the USA!

"Most amazing palette I've ever had," one happy reviewer said before adding that the color often sells out. "I got this years ago and then it became sold out everywhere and I couldn't find it again. I randomly checked back on Amazon to see if there were any after a long period of time and then there was again so I bought the stock immediately and I’m so happy because I've missed these colors. You cannot find these colors any make up palette anywhere. Nikita and her team did the best."

There's no Hot Girl Summer without some ... Unicorn Snot Glitter. The snotty stuff can be used for your body, from head to toe including face, eyeshadow, cheeks, lips, and hair!

"I have tried many other brands and I have gone back to unicorn snot. It is very 'show-y' but not a mess for the next day. Gives off a very cool shimmer with minimal application and a show stopping look if you layer," one of many five star reviews gushed on Amazon.

Save space in your make-up bag with this $22 AMI COLE Desert Date Cream Multistick Lip and Cheek Tint. It ensures your cheeks and lips are nourished with moisturizing shea butter along with giving them a sheer wash of color and dewy finish!

One happy reviewer said: "I recently purchased a gorgeous rose-colored blush from A Cole, and I must say, I am in love! This blush complements my tan skin beautifully, adding a natural flush of color to my cheeks. The shade is just perfect - not too overpowering, but just enough to give me a healthy and radiant look. The blush blends effortlessly and has great staying power throughout the day. I highly recommend this blush to anyone with tan skin looking for a flattering pop of color. It has quickly become a staple in my makeup routine!"

"I purchased this blush in two different colors, Spice and Flame. What is really nice about this product, is that you can use it as a blush, lip tint with/without gloss and as an eye shadow. The consistency of the blush is creamy, light and transparent. It goes on light, leaving just enough color to blend, so it looks natural and not heavy or artificial. You can build up color on you lips, cheeks or when using as an eye shadow, if you like," another reviewer said.

Save time and frustration with the Too Hot To Handle Starter Kit - Too Freakish magnetic eyelashes and magnetic pen eyeliner. The $39.99 set is made from 100% silk and includes 12 mini magnets on the lashes that strongly hold onto the magnetic eyeliner ... no glue necessary ... plus the set also comes with tweezers!

"Listen I love magnetic eyelashes but sometimes they can look to fake. These are definitely volume but hands down the best I’ve ever purchased. I’ve used glamnetic and moxie lashes and these blow them out the water. The magnetic eyeliner is the best 18hours I wore them and no budge. It was even raining. I went straight back the same day and got a second pair in another style. These are great," one review stated.

While another happy customer said they will be buying more: "These lashes are sooo good yal!!!! They are definitely a great value and they work perfectly with the lash liner. They are light and easy to use. The liner is also strong enough. I'd def buy more."

Take your outfit or costume up a notch with this $28.99 Anime Short Green Wig with 2 Bun Halloween Costume Party Wig for Women. The wig comes already styled in two buns and is made of heat resistant synthetic fiber which means it can also be re-styled to meet other hairstyle needs.

The wig includes two adjustable straps, two hooks and a soft breathable material structure, making it easy to resize for any head.

"I liked how it was long just like the other columbina wigs on TikTok. 😅 But it did a lil bit but it was still looking really cute 😁 10/10," one reviewer shared.

