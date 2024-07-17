Little League Baseball Ump Beats Coach With Mask In Wild Fight

Play video content

A youth baseball game in North Carolina took an ugly turn this week ... when an umpire and a coach got so heated with one another -- they got into a violent fight right on the field.

It all went down on Monday in Wilson during a championship game involving Bull City Little League and Cherryville -- two squads featuring players no older than 12 years old.

During the top of the fifth inning ... one of the Cherryville coaches was seen on video approaching the home plate ump, before the two got into a tense face-off. According to reports ... the umpire -- identified as Robby Beamon -- wanted the coach ejected over some use of profanity.

Footage from the diamond shows as the umpire initially walked away from the altercation, the coach continued to follow him ... and then shoved him.

The umpire then turned his protective mask into a weapon ... and beat the hell out of the coach repeatedly with the gear.

The brawl continued for several moments ... until it all mercifully ended when the ump was restrained on the ground by other coaches.

Police told WRAL News they were not called to the ballpark. David Lee -- the Wilson Parks and Recreation Director -- told local outlets, "We have no tolerance for this type of behavior."

"There are a lot of people working hard to make sure our youth are having a positive experience, and it’s just unfortunate and honestly embarrassing that two adults ruined that last night."