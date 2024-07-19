'Big Brother' Champ Dick Donato Sounds Off on CBS Axing Flashbacks

Play video content TMZ.com

"Big Brother" winner Dick Donato is sounding off on Paramount+'s decision to axe the live feed's rewind and archive features, and he has a one-word theory on why they did it ... money!

We caught up with Evel Dick after the streaming platform retooled the live feed -- which left fans seriously pissed, because now they can't watch back unfiltered moments. Fans speculated this was a strategy to keep problematic moments in the house from plaguing the show ... but DD isn't sold on this theory, telling us this is likely a money thing.

As Dick put it, Paramount+ and CBS don't care about controversy, as this often captures fans' interest and gets them to tune in. Instead, he points to the fact the show is filmed with HD cameras ... and says archiving that footage likely costs a pretty penny.

Watch the vid, Dick -- who won season 8 of 'BB' -- is pretty convincing with his theory, as he brings up how fans used to record the live feeds themselves ... so, removing the feature won't prevent controversy from surfacing, and could potentially cause different issues.

Still, Dick didn't downplay Paramount+'s decision, and slammed the streamer for screwing over dedicated watchers.

He added, "It's a big f***king deal. I figure anyone who has a life, has a job, has a family, has a girlfriend or boyfriend to f**k will use this flashback feature -- 'cause you have a life."

Classic Dick.