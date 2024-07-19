Bruce Springsteen Declared a Billionaire By Forbes

Bruce Springsteen is now a member of the triple comma club ... because Forbes says his net worth is over 10 figures!!!

The famous magazine -- which prides itself on keeping tabs on celeb fortunes -- says its new tally on the legendary musician officially makes him a billionaire ... by a wide margin.

Bruce is now worth $1.1 billion -- according to a "conservative" estimate from Forbes ... and the reason has to do with some business moves he's been making lately.

The rocker made a windfall a couple years ago ... as we reported, in 2021 Bruce sold his music catalog to Sony for over $500 million ... which put him well on the path to becoming a billionaire.

Forbes says Bruce also makes a ton of money from concert tickets -- he's still touring with his E Street Band -- and he's one of the best-selling musicians of all time with over 71 million albums sold in the U.S. and 140 million across the globe.

Bruce has the hardware to go with his massive fortune too ... he's got 20 Grammy Awards to his name, plus an Oscar and even a freaking Tony. So, perhaps this new cash status is no surprise all things considered.