Bruce Springsteen Cancels Shows After Doctor Prescribes Vocal Rest

Bruce Springsteen may be The Boss, but he's calling out of work sick ... canceling several shows after doctors said he needed to rest his voice.

The singer-songwriter announced the news via Instagram ... posting a statement with The E Street Band explaining he spoke with doctors who told him he shouldn't perform for at least 10 days.

The statement says Bruce and team are canceling three more shows, not including the concert they postponed in Marseille last night. They've pushed back a May 28 show in Prague and two shows in Milan on June 1 and June 3.

Bruce is recovering well, according to the statement ... and, he and ESB plan on continuing the tour very soon.

This isn't the first time Bruce has had to cancel shows ... remember, last year Bruce postponed a bunch of concerts in the U.S. while dealing with peptic ulcer disease -- killing all the performances from the end of September onward.

Obviously, this is a different issue ... but, it's gotta be no less disappointing for Bruce and his fans -- who are rallying around the dude online FWIW.