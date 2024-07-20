Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies, Electrocuted Onstage In Freak Accident

Brazilian musician Ayres Sasaki died this week after he was electrocuted during a live show ... when he hugged a soaking-wet fan onstage.

The incident -- which happened at the Solar Hotel, in Salinopolis, Brazil during Sasaki's concert -- occurred when the singer hugged the wet fan, and according to The Sun, the contact triggered a nearby cable to jolt, causing the fatal electric shock.

It's still unclear as to why the fan was wet, but police in Salinopolis are investigating the incident.

According to Brazilian news reports, the Pará Civil Police say witnesses have given statements and they've requested expert reports.

The hotel released a statement on their Instagram saying, "We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events.”

Sasaki was also an architect and urban planner who was newly married ... he is survived by his wife of 11 months, Mariana.

He was only 35 years old.